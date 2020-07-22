All apartments in Montgomery County
727 Levi Bend
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:26 AM

727 Levi Bend

727 Levi Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

727 Levi Bnd, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Property Amenities
Offered by Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Island Kitchen features 42'' Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Refrigerator w/Ice Maker, Gas Range & Microwave. Ceramic Tile Floors in Foyer, Kitchen, Dining and Bath Areas. Gas Fireplace, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds, High Open Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Leaded Glass Front Door & Art Niche. Master Suite has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity Sinks & Walk-in Closet. Cul-de-Sac Lot, Huge Fenced Back Yard, Covered Back Porch with Ceiling Fans & Lawn Sprinkler System! Owner may accept a short term lease to expire in Jan-March of 2020.

(RLNE4266790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Levi Bend have any available units?
727 Levi Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 727 Levi Bend have?
Some of 727 Levi Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Levi Bend currently offering any rent specials?
727 Levi Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Levi Bend pet-friendly?
No, 727 Levi Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 727 Levi Bend offer parking?
No, 727 Levi Bend does not offer parking.
Does 727 Levi Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Levi Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Levi Bend have a pool?
No, 727 Levi Bend does not have a pool.
Does 727 Levi Bend have accessible units?
No, 727 Levi Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Levi Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Levi Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Levi Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Levi Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
