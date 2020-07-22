Rent Calculator
All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7266 Basque Country Dr
7266 Basque Country Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7266 Basque Country Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77354
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifiul 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Magnolia has an Island Kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Appliances. Carpet and Tile through out, Walk-In Closets and a Spacious Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr have any available units?
7266 Basque Country Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 7266 Basque Country Dr have?
Some of 7266 Basque Country Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7266 Basque Country Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7266 Basque Country Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 Basque Country Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7266 Basque Country Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr offer parking?
No, 7266 Basque Country Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7266 Basque Country Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr have a pool?
No, 7266 Basque Country Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr have accessible units?
No, 7266 Basque Country Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7266 Basque Country Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7266 Basque Country Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7266 Basque Country Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
