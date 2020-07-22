Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 4215 Medina River Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
4215 Medina River Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4215 Medina River Loop
4215 Medina River Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4215 Medina River Loop, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location. 3 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan. The Exxon Campus and The Woodlands are only minutes away. Schools, shops, restaurants and other amenities near. No vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4215 Medina River Loop have any available units?
4215 Medina River Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
What amenities does 4215 Medina River Loop have?
Some of 4215 Medina River Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4215 Medina River Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Medina River Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Medina River Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4215 Medina River Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 4215 Medina River Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Medina River Loop offers parking.
Does 4215 Medina River Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 Medina River Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Medina River Loop have a pool?
No, 4215 Medina River Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Medina River Loop have accessible units?
No, 4215 Medina River Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Medina River Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 Medina River Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 Medina River Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 Medina River Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr
Humble, TX 77339
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Huntsville, TX
Tomball, TX
Atascocita, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Channelview, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Deer Park, TX
Bellaire, TX
La Porte, TX
Sealy, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch