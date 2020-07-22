All apartments in Montgomery County
3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 8:49 AM

3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive

3783 Lake Bend Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3783 Lake Bend Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive have any available units?
3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3783 Lake Bend Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
