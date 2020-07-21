All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3730 Woodsons Drive

3730 Woodsons Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Woodsons Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Woodsons Drive have any available units?
3730 Woodsons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 3730 Woodsons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Woodsons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Woodsons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Woodsons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Woodsons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Woodsons Drive offers parking.
Does 3730 Woodsons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Woodsons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Woodsons Drive have a pool?
No, 3730 Woodsons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Woodsons Drive have accessible units?
No, 3730 Woodsons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Woodsons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Woodsons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Woodsons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Woodsons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
