All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 368 Upper Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
368 Upper Creek Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:42 PM

368 Upper Creek Drive

368 Upper Creek Dr · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

368 Upper Creek Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Solis floorplan is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with the master bedroom located downstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Upper Creek Drive have any available units?
368 Upper Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 368 Upper Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
368 Upper Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Upper Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 Upper Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 368 Upper Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 368 Upper Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 368 Upper Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 Upper Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Upper Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 368 Upper Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 368 Upper Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 368 Upper Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Upper Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 Upper Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Upper Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Upper Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 368 Upper Creek Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Mill
780 Sawdust Road
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd
Conroe, TX 77384

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity