Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 3427 Legends Wild Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
3427 Legends Wild Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:15 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3427 Legends Wild Dr
3427 Legends Wild Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3427 Legends Wild Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home off 99 by 45 North. In Spring and moments from the Woodlands. Great neighborhood with easy access and plenty of shopping close by, this home is priced to move quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr have any available units?
3427 Legends Wild Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
Is 3427 Legends Wild Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Legends Wild Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Legends Wild Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Legends Wild Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr offer parking?
No, 3427 Legends Wild Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Legends Wild Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr have a pool?
No, 3427 Legends Wild Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr have accessible units?
No, 3427 Legends Wild Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 Legends Wild Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Legends Wild Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Legends Wild Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Huntsville, TX
Tomball, TX
Atascocita, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Channelview, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Deer Park, TX
Bellaire, TX
La Porte, TX
Sealy, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Richmond, TX
Bellville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch