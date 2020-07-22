All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
3383 Masters Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:37 AM

3383 Masters Dr

3383 Masters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3383 Masters Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Juliet floorplan is terrific single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. View from kitchen to family room and dining. Large master closet. Washer/Dryer hookups located close to bedrooms for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3383 Masters Dr have any available units?
3383 Masters Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3383 Masters Dr have?
Some of 3383 Masters Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3383 Masters Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3383 Masters Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3383 Masters Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3383 Masters Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3383 Masters Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3383 Masters Dr offers parking.
Does 3383 Masters Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3383 Masters Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3383 Masters Dr have a pool?
No, 3383 Masters Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3383 Masters Dr have accessible units?
No, 3383 Masters Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3383 Masters Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3383 Masters Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3383 Masters Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3383 Masters Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
