Montgomery County, TX
32022 Ashton Ln
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

32022 Ashton Ln

32022 Ashton Court · No Longer Available
32022 Ashton Court, Montgomery County, TX 77362

air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful location in Pinehurst, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a fully equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. It also includes air-conditioner, a garage and a Fireplace ideal for winter and summer family fun.

$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5629288)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

