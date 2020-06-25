32022 Ashton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful location in Pinehurst, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a fully equipped kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. It also includes air-conditioner, a garage and a Fireplace ideal for winter and summer family fun.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



