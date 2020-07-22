All apartments in Montgomery County
315 Lazy Ln
315 Lazy Ln

315 Lazy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

315 Lazy Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Formal dining room, and fitting breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features natural oak plank floors, 2" faux wood blinds, granite style countertops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. There is a two car garage, fully fenced back yard, and sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Lazy Ln have any available units?
315 Lazy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 315 Lazy Ln have?
Some of 315 Lazy Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Lazy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
315 Lazy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Lazy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 315 Lazy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 315 Lazy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 315 Lazy Ln offers parking.
Does 315 Lazy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Lazy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Lazy Ln have a pool?
No, 315 Lazy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 315 Lazy Ln have accessible units?
No, 315 Lazy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Lazy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Lazy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Lazy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Lazy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
