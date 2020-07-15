All apartments in Montgomery County
3119 Right Way

3119 Right Way · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Right Way, Montgomery County, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Cairns floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of appeal. Spacious family room, formal dining room, and gameroom. Large master bedroom downstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Right Way have any available units?
3119 Right Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 3119 Right Way currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Right Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Right Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Right Way is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Right Way offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Right Way offers parking.
Does 3119 Right Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Right Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Right Way have a pool?
No, 3119 Right Way does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Right Way have accessible units?
No, 3119 Right Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Right Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Right Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Right Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Right Way does not have units with air conditioning.
