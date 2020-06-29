All apartments in Montgomery County
3111 Right Way

3111 Right Way · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Right Way, Montgomery County, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Right Way have any available units?
3111 Right Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3111 Right Way have?
Some of 3111 Right Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Right Way currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Right Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Right Way pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Right Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3111 Right Way offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Right Way offers parking.
Does 3111 Right Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Right Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Right Way have a pool?
No, 3111 Right Way does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Right Way have accessible units?
No, 3111 Right Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Right Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Right Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Right Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Right Way does not have units with air conditioning.
