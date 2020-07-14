All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:48 AM

30811 Lavender Trace Drive

30811 Lavender Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30811 Lavender Trace Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 391 Plan is a lovely two story home providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an eat in kitchen/breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive have any available units?
30811 Lavender Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 30811 Lavender Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30811 Lavender Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30811 Lavender Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30811 Lavender Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30811 Lavender Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
