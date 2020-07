Amenities

Conveniently located on nearly 1/2 acre, you're close to FM 1488 for quick access to I-45 and The Woodlands, and you're also less than a mile from from a broad array of local dining and shopping amenities. Home features updated kitchen and the entire interior is freshly painted and move-in ready. Popular open floor plan on the inside and large, fully-fenced backyard for your outside enjoyment and privacy. Walking distance to community pool and playground. Magnolia School District.