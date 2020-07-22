All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:30 AM

29647 Clover Shore Dr

29647 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29647 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
game room
range
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29647 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have?
Some of 29647 Clover Shore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29647 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29647 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29647 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29647 Clover Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29647 Clover Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29647 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29647 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29647 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29647 Clover Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 29647 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29647 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
