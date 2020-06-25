All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:47 AM

29646 Clover Shore Dr

29646 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29646 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Game room, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29646 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have?
Some of 29646 Clover Shore Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29646 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29646 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29646 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29646 Clover Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29646 Clover Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29646 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29646 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29646 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29646 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29646 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29646 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
