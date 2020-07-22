All apartments in Montgomery County
29642 Clover Shore Dr
29642 Clover Shore Dr

29642 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
29642 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with formal dining room, family room overlooking kitchen, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features beautiful faux wood floors, faux wood blinds, faux granite counter tops, rounded sheet rock corners, and raised panel interior doors. The master bath offers dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29642 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have?
Some of 29642 Clover Shore Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29642 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29642 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29642 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29642 Clover Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 29642 Clover Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29642 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29642 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29642 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29642 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29642 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29642 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
