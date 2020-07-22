29639 Clover Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2018



Deposits: $2,250.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.