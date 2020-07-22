All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:46 PM

29639 Clover Shore Drive

29639 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29639 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $2,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have any available units?
29639 Clover Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have?
Some of 29639 Clover Shore Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29639 Clover Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29639 Clover Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29639 Clover Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29639 Clover Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29639 Clover Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29639 Clover Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29639 Clover Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29639 Clover Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29639 Clover Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29639 Clover Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29639 Clover Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
