29635 Woodsons Shore Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:11 PM

29635 Woodsons Shore Drive

29635 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29635 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with formal dining room, family room overlooking kitchen, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features beautiful faux wood floors, faux wood blinds, faux granite counter tops, rounded sheetrock corners, and raised panel interior doors. The master bath offers dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have any available units?
29635 Woodsons Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have?
Some of 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29635 Woodsons Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29635 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
