29635 Clover Shore Dr

29635 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29635 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Sabrina floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29635 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29635 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29635 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29635 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29635 Clover Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29635 Clover Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29635 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29635 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29635 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29635 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29635 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29635 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
