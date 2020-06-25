All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 29631 Clover Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
29631 Clover Shore Dr
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:57 AM

29631 Clover Shore Dr

29631 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29631 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wyndham II floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29631 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29631 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29631 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29631 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29631 Clover Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29631 Clover Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29631 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29631 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29631 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29631 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29631 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29631 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd
Magnolia, TX 77354
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd
Conroe, TX 77384
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch