Montgomery County, TX
29623 Clover Shore Drive
29623 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29623 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,900.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive have any available units?
29623 Clover Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29623 Clover Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29623 Clover Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29623 Clover Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29623 Clover Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29623 Clover Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29623 Clover Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29623 Clover Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29623 Clover Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29623 Clover Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29623 Clover Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29623 Clover Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
