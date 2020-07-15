All apartments in Montgomery County
29622 Woodsons Shore Dr

29622 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29622 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wyndham II floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr have any available units?
29622 Woodsons Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29622 Woodsons Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29622 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
