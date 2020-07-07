All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:53 AM

29622 Clover Shore Dr

29622 Clover Shore Dr
Location

29622 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

