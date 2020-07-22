All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
29615 Woodsons Shore Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

29615 Woodsons Shore Drive

29615 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29615 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Sabrina floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive have any available units?
29615 Woodsons Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29615 Woodsons Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29615 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
