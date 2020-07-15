All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
29615 Clover Shore Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:08 AM

29615 Clover Shore Drive

29615 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29615 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Wheeler floorplan is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Spacious first floor master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Gameroom, large living room, and formal dining area make this home perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

