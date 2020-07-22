All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29614 Clover Shore Dr

29614 Clover Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29614 Clover Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr have any available units?
29614 Clover Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29614 Clover Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29614 Clover Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29614 Clover Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29614 Clover Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29614 Clover Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29614 Clover Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29614 Clover Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29614 Clover Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29614 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29614 Clover Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29614 Clover Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
