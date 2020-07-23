All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 20 2020 at 2:42 PM

29611 Woodsons Shore Drive

29611 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

29611 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Wyndham II floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,950.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive have any available units?
29611 Woodsons Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29611 Woodsons Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29611 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
