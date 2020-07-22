All apartments in Montgomery County
29607 Woodsons Shore Drive
29607 Woodsons Shore Drive

29607 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
29607 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Thompson II plan is a striking 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home. Formal dining, kitchen overlooking breakfast and family rooms, spacious master suite with large walk in closet. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive have any available units?
29607 Woodsons Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29607 Woodsons Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29607 Woodsons Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
