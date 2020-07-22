All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
29603 Woodsons Shore Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29603 Woodsons Shore Dr

29603 Woodsons Shore Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29603 Woodsons Shore Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr have any available units?
29603 Woodsons Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29603 Woodsons Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29603 Woodsons Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive
Porter Heights, TX 77357
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S
Conroe, TX 77384
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Whispering Oaks
1200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77301
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr
Conroe, TX 77384
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd
Porter Heights, TX 77365
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch