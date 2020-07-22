29419 Legends Green Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Formal Dining, modern kitchen back splash, crown molding. Spacious master suite has large master bath. Upgraded lighting. Island kitchen. Quiet street close to the Park and pool. Irrigation system. EXCELLENT CONROE ISD schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr have any available units?
29419 Legends Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 29419 Legends Green Dr have?
Some of 29419 Legends Green Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29419 Legends Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29419 Legends Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29419 Legends Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 29419 Legends Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29419 Legends Green Dr offers parking.
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29419 Legends Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr have a pool?
Yes, 29419 Legends Green Dr has a pool.
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 29419 Legends Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29419 Legends Green Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 29419 Legends Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29419 Legends Green Dr has units with air conditioning.