28919 W Pecos River Court
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:17 AM

28919 W Pecos River Court

28919 W Pecos River Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28919 W Pecos River Court, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,295 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, October 27, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date

(RLNE5122850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28919 W Pecos River Court have any available units?
28919 W Pecos River Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 28919 W Pecos River Court have?
Some of 28919 W Pecos River Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28919 W Pecos River Court currently offering any rent specials?
28919 W Pecos River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28919 W Pecos River Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 28919 W Pecos River Court is pet friendly.
Does 28919 W Pecos River Court offer parking?
Yes, 28919 W Pecos River Court offers parking.
Does 28919 W Pecos River Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28919 W Pecos River Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28919 W Pecos River Court have a pool?
No, 28919 W Pecos River Court does not have a pool.
Does 28919 W Pecos River Court have accessible units?
No, 28919 W Pecos River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28919 W Pecos River Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28919 W Pecos River Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 28919 W Pecos River Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28919 W Pecos River Court has units with air conditioning.
