All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale
Last updated May 25 2019 at 5:46 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale
26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Rd, Montgomery County, TX 77354
Amenities
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths enjoys view of adjacent horse farm. House available May 31th, 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale have any available units?
26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TX
.
Is 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale currently offering any rent specials?
26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale pet-friendly?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale offer parking?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale does not offer parking.
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale have a pool?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale does not have a pool.
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale have accessible units?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale does not have accessible units.
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale have units with dishwashers?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale have units with air conditioning?
No, 26411 Dobbin Huffsmith Dale does not have units with air conditioning.
