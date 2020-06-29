All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:30 AM

24774 B Penny Ln

24774 Penny Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24774 Penny Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This duplex is on a very quiet street with just 6 duplexes on it.
Available Now
3 bedrooms. (2 bedrooms of decent size and one small bedroom).
1 bathroom.
Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer connections, good sized-fenced back yard and a private drive way.

The Rent is $1150. There is a mandatory utility fee of $125 per month which covers water, sewer, trash and yard maintenance. The total payment per month is $1275. You get all the amenities of a house for the price and convenience of an apartment. Pets allowed with $300 pet fee per pet.

Contact Darren for details. 281-354-RENT (7368)
Penny Place is a community of six duplexes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N from NorthPark Dr. It is very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. It is a safe, quiet and family oriented community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24774 B Penny Ln have any available units?
24774 B Penny Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 24774 B Penny Ln have?
Some of 24774 B Penny Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24774 B Penny Ln currently offering any rent specials?
24774 B Penny Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24774 B Penny Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 24774 B Penny Ln is pet friendly.
Does 24774 B Penny Ln offer parking?
No, 24774 B Penny Ln does not offer parking.
Does 24774 B Penny Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24774 B Penny Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24774 B Penny Ln have a pool?
No, 24774 B Penny Ln does not have a pool.
Does 24774 B Penny Ln have accessible units?
No, 24774 B Penny Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 24774 B Penny Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24774 B Penny Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 24774 B Penny Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24774 B Penny Ln has units with air conditioning.
