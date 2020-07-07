24772 A Penny Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This duplex has 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms of decent size and one small bedroom) and 1 bathroom; Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer connections. The large, fully fenced back yard and private drive way make it feel just like a house. This unit has plank floors in the kitchen, living room and hall and carpet in the bedrooms. This unit has a mandatory $125 utility fee that covers water, sewer, 2x per week trash and lawn service for the large yard. Your total monthly payment including the utility fee is $1275. Tenant will pay for electricity which can range from $100 to $150 per month depending on your cooling comfort level. Tenant will also pay for cable, internet and or satellite.



Application Fee is $40 per adult.

Security Deposit is $1150

Pet fee is $300 per pet. Large back yard!!!!



This unit has a drive way which provides parking for two vehicles. We like to leave the street free for the kids to play and ride their bikes.



This is zoned for NEW CANEY ISD not KINGWOOD.

Penny Place is a community of six duplexes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N from NorthPark Dr. It is very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. It is a safe, quiet and family oriented community.