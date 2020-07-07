All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
24772 A Penny Ln
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

24772 A Penny Ln

24772 Penny Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24772 Penny Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This duplex has 3 bedrooms (2 bedrooms of decent size and one small bedroom) and 1 bathroom; Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer connections. The large, fully fenced back yard and private drive way make it feel just like a house. This unit has plank floors in the kitchen, living room and hall and carpet in the bedrooms. This unit has a mandatory $125 utility fee that covers water, sewer, 2x per week trash and lawn service for the large yard. Your total monthly payment including the utility fee is $1275. Tenant will pay for electricity which can range from $100 to $150 per month depending on your cooling comfort level. Tenant will also pay for cable, internet and or satellite.

Application Fee is $40 per adult.
Security Deposit is $1150
Pet fee is $300 per pet. Large back yard!!!!

This unit has a drive way which provides parking for two vehicles. We like to leave the street free for the kids to play and ride their bikes.

This is zoned for NEW CANEY ISD not KINGWOOD.
Penny Place is a community of six duplexes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N from NorthPark Dr. It is very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. It is a safe, quiet and family oriented community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

