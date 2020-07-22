All apartments in Montgomery County
24768 A Penny Ln

24768 Penny Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24768 Penny Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
This duplex is on a very quiet street with just 6 duplexes on it.

3 bedrooms. (2 bedrooms of decent size and one small bedroom).
1 bathroom.
Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer connections, good sized-fenced back yard and a private drive way.
This unit is completely plank that looks like wood. The carpet has been removed.

The Rent is $1150. There is a mandatory utility fee of $125 per month which covers water, sewer, trash and yard maintenance. The total payment per month is $1275. You get all the amenities of a house for the price and convenience of an apartment. Pets allowed with $300 pet fee per pet.

Contact Darren for details. 281-354-RENT (7368) ????

Perspective Tenants will need to pass credit, criminal and eviction checks.
Penny Place is a community of six duplexes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N from NorthPark Dr. It is very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. It is a safe, quiet and family oriented community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

