All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 24762 B Penny Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
24762 B Penny Ln
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:30 AM

24762 B Penny Ln

24762 Penny Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24762 Penny Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This duplex is on a very quiet street with just 6 duplexes on it.
Available Now
3 bedrooms. (2 bedrooms of decent size and one small bedroom).
1 bathroom.
Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer connections, good sized-fenced back yard and a private drive way.

The Rent is $1150. There is a mandatory utility fee of $125 per month which covers water, sewer, trash and yard maintenance. The total payment per month is $1275. You get all the amenities of a house for the price and convenience of an apartment. Pets allowed with $300 pet fee per pet.

Contact Darren for details. 281-354-RENT (7368 Less
Penny Place is a community of six duplexes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N from NorthPark Dr. It is very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. It is a safe, quiet and family oriented community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24762 B Penny Ln have any available units?
24762 B Penny Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 24762 B Penny Ln have?
Some of 24762 B Penny Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24762 B Penny Ln currently offering any rent specials?
24762 B Penny Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24762 B Penny Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 24762 B Penny Ln is pet friendly.
Does 24762 B Penny Ln offer parking?
No, 24762 B Penny Ln does not offer parking.
Does 24762 B Penny Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24762 B Penny Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24762 B Penny Ln have a pool?
No, 24762 B Penny Ln does not have a pool.
Does 24762 B Penny Ln have accessible units?
No, 24762 B Penny Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 24762 B Penny Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24762 B Penny Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 24762 B Penny Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 24762 B Penny Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd
Magnolia, TX 77354
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch