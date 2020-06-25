24762 B Penny Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This duplex is on a very quiet street with just 6 duplexes on it.

Available Now

3 bedrooms. (2 bedrooms of decent size and one small bedroom).

1 bathroom.

Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer and dryer connections, good sized-fenced back yard and a private drive way.



The Rent is $1150. There is a mandatory utility fee of $125 per month which covers water, sewer, trash and yard maintenance. The total payment per month is $1275. You get all the amenities of a house for the price and convenience of an apartment. Pets allowed with $300 pet fee per pet.



Contact Darren for details. 281-354-RENT (7368 Less

Penny Place is a community of six duplexes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N from NorthPark Dr. It is very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. It is a safe, quiet and family oriented community.