All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 2415 Sandy Fields Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
2415 Sandy Fields Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:41 AM

2415 Sandy Fields Lane

2415 Sandy Fields Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2415 Sandy Fields Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2415 Sandy Fields Ln - Super cute SINGLE STORY in SPRING TRAILS. Comfy 3-2 w/formal dining or study. Backyard w/pavestones & dining table for 4, separate sitting area under pergola. Nice kitchen with gas stove center island with seating such a cozy home. Quiet community very close access to Grand Pkwy, Hardy Toll & 45. Amenities: Pool, Tennis, Basketball, jogging paths, playgrounds, pond and more. What a great place to call home! Washer & Dryer included-please bring your refrigerator.

(RLNE3459399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have any available units?
2415 Sandy Fields Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have?
Some of 2415 Sandy Fields Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Sandy Fields Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Sandy Fields Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Sandy Fields Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane offers parking.
Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane has a pool.
Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have accessible units?
No, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Sandy Fields Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2415 Sandy Fields Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch