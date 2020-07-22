2415 Sandy Fields Lane

Amenities
2415 Sandy Fields Ln - Super cute SINGLE STORY in SPRING TRAILS. Comfy 3-2 w/formal dining or study. Backyard w/pavestones & dining table for 4, separate sitting area under pergola. Nice kitchen with gas stove center island with seating such a cozy home. Quiet community very close access to Grand Pkwy, Hardy Toll & 45. Amenities: Pool, Tennis, Basketball, jogging paths, playgrounds, pond and more. What a great place to call home! Washer & Dryer included-please bring your refrigerator.
(RLNE3459399)