All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 2411 Halstead Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
2411 Halstead Dr.
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:25 AM

2411 Halstead Dr.

2411 Halstead Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2411 Halstead Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2411 -

(RLNE5421757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Halstead Dr. have any available units?
2411 Halstead Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 2411 Halstead Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Halstead Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Halstead Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 2411 Halstead Dr. offer parking?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Halstead Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Halstead Dr. have a pool?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Halstead Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Halstead Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Halstead Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Halstead Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive
Porter Heights, TX 77357
Town Creek Village
22870 Highway 105
Montgomery, TX 77356
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln
Conroe, TX 77304
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd
Conroe, TX 77304
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Rosemary
541 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd
Conroe, TX 77384
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch