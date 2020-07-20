All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 2202 Wickburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
2202 Wickburn Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:06 PM

2202 Wickburn Drive

2202 Wickburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2202 Wickburn Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/31/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Wickburn Drive have any available units?
2202 Wickburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 2202 Wickburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Wickburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Wickburn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Wickburn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Wickburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Wickburn Drive offers parking.
Does 2202 Wickburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Wickburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Wickburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2202 Wickburn Drive has a pool.
Does 2202 Wickburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 Wickburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Wickburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Wickburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Wickburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Wickburn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494
Humble, TX 77339
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch