Montgomery County, TX
21634 Tea Tree Olive Place
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:43 PM

21634 Tea Tree Olive Place

21634 Tea Tree Olive Pl · No Longer Available
Location

21634 Tea Tree Olive Pl, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Sabrina floorplan is beautiful one-story home, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. One side of the home features your common areas, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and family room. The other side hosts all the bedrooms. The master bath has beautiful formica tops, double sinks and a separate bathtub and shower. Other features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place have any available units?
21634 Tea Tree Olive Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place currently offering any rent specials?
21634 Tea Tree Olive Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place is pet friendly.
Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place offer parking?
Yes, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place offers parking.
Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place have a pool?
No, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place does not have a pool.
Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place have accessible units?
No, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21634 Tea Tree Olive Place does not have units with air conditioning.
