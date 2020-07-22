All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

21610 Lexor Drive

21610 Lexor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21610 Lexor Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21610 Lexor Drive have any available units?
21610 Lexor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 21610 Lexor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21610 Lexor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21610 Lexor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21610 Lexor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21610 Lexor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21610 Lexor Drive offers parking.
Does 21610 Lexor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21610 Lexor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21610 Lexor Drive have a pool?
No, 21610 Lexor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21610 Lexor Drive have accessible units?
No, 21610 Lexor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21610 Lexor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21610 Lexor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21610 Lexor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21610 Lexor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
