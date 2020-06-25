All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
21606 Whistling Straits Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

21606 Whistling Straits Dr

21606 Whistling Straits Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21606 Whistling Straits Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Wyndham II floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr have any available units?
21606 Whistling Straits Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 21606 Whistling Straits Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21606 Whistling Straits Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21606 Whistling Straits Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr offers parking.
Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr have a pool?
No, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr have accessible units?
No, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21606 Whistling Straits Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21606 Whistling Straits Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
