All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 21550 Olympic Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
21550 Olympic Forest Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:40 AM

21550 Olympic Forest Drive

21550 Olympic Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21550 Olympic Forest Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,858 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5762221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have any available units?
21550 Olympic Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have?
Some of 21550 Olympic Forest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21550 Olympic Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21550 Olympic Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21550 Olympic Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21550 Olympic Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21550 Olympic Forest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr
Magnolia, TX 77354
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Rosemary
541 FM-1488
Conroe, TX 77384
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488
Magnolia, TX 77354

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch