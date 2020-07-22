All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, TX
21477 B W. Wallis Dr.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:49 AM

21477 B W. Wallis Dr.

21477 W Wallis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21477 W Wallis Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 story townhome has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It has a fenced back yard, a one car garage, Washer and Dryer connections, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator.

All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.

Pets allowed with a $300 Pet fee per pet.
There is a Utility fee of $75 which covers the water, sewer, 2x /week trash pick up and lawn maintenance. The total monthly payment is $1275.

Contact Darren Frankenberger at 281-354-7368 for more information or to schedule a private showing.
Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have any available units?
21477 B W. Wallis Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have?
Some of 21477 B W. Wallis Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
21477 B W. Wallis Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. offers parking.
Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have a pool?
No, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have accessible units?
No, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21477 B W. Wallis Dr. has units with air conditioning.
