Montgomery County, TX
21463 B W. Wallis Dr.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:27 AM

21463 B W. Wallis Dr.

21463 W Wallis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21463 W Wallis Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single story 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse is has an open floorplan! When you enter the living, kitchen and dining area are open and very spacious. There are two very large bedrooms one with a private bath. There is also a hallway bath. This home comes with washer and dryer connections, a one car garage and a small fenced back yard. You really must see this one to appreciate it.

This unit has a $75 utility fee which covers water / sewer, 2x week trash service and lawn maintenance (its a large yard). Total monthly payment of $1275.

Pets are allowed with a $300 pet fee per pet.
Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.

All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

How much should you be paying for rent?

