21463 B W. Wallis Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single story 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse is has an open floorplan! When you enter the living, kitchen and dining area are open and very spacious. There are two very large bedrooms one with a private bath. There is also a hallway bath. This home comes with washer and dryer connections, a one car garage and a small fenced back yard. You really must see this one to appreciate it.



This unit has a $75 utility fee which covers water / sewer, 2x week trash service and lawn maintenance (its a large yard). Total monthly payment of $1275.



Pets are allowed with a $300 pet fee per pet.

Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.



All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.