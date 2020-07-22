21457 A W. Wallis Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

This 2 story townhome has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It has a small fenced back yard, a one car garage, Washer and Dryer connections, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator.



Pets allowed with a $300 Pet fee per pet.

There is a Utility fee of $75 which covers the water, sewer, 2x week trash pick up and lawn maintenance. The total monthly payment is $1275.



Contact Darren Frankenberger at 281-354-7368 for more information or to schedule a private showing.

Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.



All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.