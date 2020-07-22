21445 A W. Wallis Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This duplex is like a house! It has an open living area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has Washer and dryer connections, a one car garage, and a fenced back yard. Must see to appreciate.



This unit requires a utility fee of $150.00 per month. This fee covers water, sewer, 2 x per week trash service and yard maintenance. All the amenities of a house without the chores. The total monthly payment with the utility fee is $1475.00.



Application fee is $40 per adult.

Pet fee is $300 per pet.



www.lonestarsquare.com

Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.



All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.