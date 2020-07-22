All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:13 AM

21445 A W. Wallis Dr.

21445 W Wallis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21445 W Wallis Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77365

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This duplex is like a house! It has an open living area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has Washer and dryer connections, a one car garage, and a fenced back yard. Must see to appreciate.

This unit requires a utility fee of $150.00 per month. This fee covers water, sewer, 2 x per week trash service and yard maintenance. All the amenities of a house without the chores. The total monthly payment with the utility fee is $1475.00.

Application fee is $40 per adult.
Pet fee is $300 per pet.

www.lonestarsquare.com
Lone Star Square is a community of 60 Town Homes. It is conveniently conveniently located off of Hwy 59N/59S from FM1314. Very closely located to schools that are a part of New Caney ISD. We offer family townhome living adjacent to the Oakhurst/Kingwood subdivision.

All homes include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer connections. Each home comes with a garage and a fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have any available units?
21445 A W. Wallis Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have?
Some of 21445 A W. Wallis Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
21445 A W. Wallis Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. offers parking.
Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have a pool?
No, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have accessible units?
No, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21445 A W. Wallis Dr. has units with air conditioning.
