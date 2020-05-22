All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

1934 Creston Drive

1934 Creston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1934 Creston Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,621 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5230056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Creston Drive have any available units?
1934 Creston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1934 Creston Drive have?
Some of 1934 Creston Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Creston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Creston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Creston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Creston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1934 Creston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Creston Drive offers parking.
Does 1934 Creston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Creston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Creston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1934 Creston Drive has a pool.
Does 1934 Creston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1934 Creston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Creston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Creston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Creston Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1934 Creston Drive has units with air conditioning.
