187 South Binnacle Court

A small Townhouse Community with residential pool. Handy to I-45; 2 minutes to Lake Conroe and lake dining. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath; oversized 2 car garage deep enough to hold a boat. Can easily put jet ski, or motor cycle and car in one bay. No pets and no smokers inside home. Home has double pane windows with 2 inch blinds, and fans in each bedroom and family room. Home has dishwasher, disposal, microwave, electric stove and oven. One remote for the garage. You will need washer, dryer, and refrigerator.