187 South Binnacle Court
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:10 PM

187 South Binnacle Court

187 Binnacle Ct · (281) 213-6251
Location

187 Binnacle Ct, Montgomery County, TX 77318

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #B · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A small Townhouse Community with residential pool. Handy to I-45; 2 minutes to Lake Conroe and lake dining. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath; oversized 2 car garage deep enough to hold a boat. Can easily put jet ski, or motor cycle and car in one bay. No pets and no smokers inside home. Home has double pane windows with 2 inch blinds, and fans in each bedroom and family room. Home has dishwasher, disposal, microwave, electric stove and oven. One remote for the garage. You will need washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 South Binnacle Court have any available units?
187 South Binnacle Court has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 South Binnacle Court have?
Some of 187 South Binnacle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 South Binnacle Court currently offering any rent specials?
187 South Binnacle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 South Binnacle Court pet-friendly?
No, 187 South Binnacle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 187 South Binnacle Court offer parking?
Yes, 187 South Binnacle Court offers parking.
Does 187 South Binnacle Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 South Binnacle Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 South Binnacle Court have a pool?
Yes, 187 South Binnacle Court has a pool.
Does 187 South Binnacle Court have accessible units?
No, 187 South Binnacle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 187 South Binnacle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 South Binnacle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 South Binnacle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 South Binnacle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
